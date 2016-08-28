Cops foil Bloemfontein armed robbery

Bloemfontein police flying squad members have foiled a planned armed robbery and arrested four men, including a police constable, Free State police said on Sunday.

Bloemfontein flying squad officers followed up on intelligence-driven information regarding a planned armed robbery by four men in the city on Sunday afternoon, Constable Maselela Langa said.

“They were intercepted on the N8 and two firearms, police reflector jackets, and balaclavas were found in the vehicle. The suspects were driving a gold RunX and one of the suspects is a police constable.”

The four men, aged between 30 and 35, were expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of unlicensed firearms, Langa said.

– African News Agency (ANA)