menu
National 28.8.2016 09:34 pm

Whale says ‘thanks’ before swimming off

ANA
August 28 - The SA Whale Disentanglement Network team involved in Sunday's operation in False Bay. Photo: SAWDN

August 28 - The SA Whale Disentanglement Network team involved in Sunday's operation in False Bay. Photo: SAWDN

A humpback whale appeared to show his gratitude to the SA Whale Disentanglement Network (SAWDN) volunteers who freed him from entanglement in rope and fishing equipment off Cape Point on Sunday.

The SAWDN volunteers were activated on Sunday morning following reports from fishing boats of a whale entangled in rope and floatation buoys in the vicinity of Rocky Banks, off-shore of Cape Point, SAWDN spokesman Craig Lambinon said.

Two National Sea Rescue (NSRI) Simonstown rescue craft were dispatched carrying SAWDN volunteers, and the whale, a sub-adult nine metre male Humpback whale, was found about five nautical miles off-shore of Smitswinkel Bay in False Bay, heading slowly in the direction of Gordons Bay, he said.

“Using tried techniques the rescue craft gently approached the entangled whale from behind and the SAWDN team, using a grappling hook line, gently placed the line, attached to the sea rescue craft, onto a loop in the entangled rope, but as the pressure of the sea rescue craft, now effectively being towed by the whale, increased, the whale appeared anxious and inquisitive to the added impediment and thrashed around a bit,” said SAWDN head Mike Meyer.

To distract the animal the larger sea rescue craft moved up to head off the whale and this allowed the SAWDN team to begin cutting at nine wraps of rope that entangled the whale. All of the rope and the floatation buoy was cut, removed, and recovered.

“Once all rope and the floatation buoy was removed, in a most incredible reaction from the animal, the whale swam right up to alongside the the sea rescue craft, almost hugging the rescue boat (all motors had been switched off) and he gently placed his head on the gunnel of the sea rescue craft. The whale remained there for almost 20 minutes seemingly staring at his rescuers. All involved described a surreal and emotional moment shared between the SAWDN volunteer team and this beautiful animal. The whale then swam off,” he said.

The operation started at 9.35am and was completed a few minutes before 4pm.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Juvenile whale freed after mammoth rescue effort 7.8.2016
Yacht holed after hitting whale in False Bay 27.9.2015
Tomorrow’s news today: Mido killers, a disappointed union and swimming with Great Whites 25.8.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP
National

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum
Celebrities

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever
Africa

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana
Columns

Hey Trevor Noah, you might be wrong about Marikana

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC
National

Warlike Mboro to hold 3-day prayer service outside SABC

readers' choice

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema
National

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms
National

WhatsApp ‘vagina mom’ could sue the hockey moms

Argentina shock hapless Boks in Salta
Rugby

Argentina shock hapless Boks in Salta

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP
National

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP

Cyril, it’s time to pick a side
Columns

Cyril, it’s time to pick a side

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.