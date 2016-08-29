menu
Man falls 60m off cliff in suspected assault

Erica Abrahams
Rescue team attempting to retrieve victim’s body on a cliff in Upper Tongaat.

Initial reports indicate the man may have been assaulted.

A man in his late 30s died after falling from a 60-metre cliff in Upper Tongaat last night, North Coast Courier reports.

Although the cause of his fall is unknown, it is suspected the victim may have been assaulted.

Cliff

Specialised hoisting equipment was used to hoist the victim’s body up the side of the cliff.

Umhlali police K9 and Search and Rescue, along with IPSS Medical Rescue, were called out in the hope that the man could be rescued.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst said rescuers had to be lowered down the cliff to reach the man’s body.

“A specialised hoisting system was used to lift the body to accessible ground,” he said.

Umhlali police have opened an inquest docket.

– Caxton News Service

 

