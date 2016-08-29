menu
National 29.8.2016 08:45 am

Parks Tau to ‘lay charges’ against ‘sexist Mashaba’

Citizen reporter
FILE PICTURE: Johannesburg Mayor Parks Tau. Picture: Michel Bega

They’ve just swapped seats and it seems there will be no love lost between Joburg’s old and new mayors.

At the funeral of the ANC councillor who collapsed and later died while the new Joburg council leaders were being elected, former Joburg mayor Parks Tau attacked his DA replacement, Herman Mashaba on Sunday, calling him “sexist” and “anti-black”.

He also accused the former businessman of leading an anti-transformation coalition government.

Tau said: “The City of Johannesburg is today led by a man who believes that the women who are senior executives prostituted themselves to be in the jobs they are in.”

The New Age reported on Monday that Tau is now threatening to lay charges against Mashaba for his allegedly sexist remarks and has “vowed” to lay a complaint with the gender and human rights commissions.

At the funeral, Tau also called on the ANC to do introspection and said that Mthembu’s values had included speaking out against corruption, abuse of state resources and state capture.

 

