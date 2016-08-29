SA to end SADC troika on politics, defence and security

“South Africa will cease to be a Member of the Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation on 30 August 2016 when the Republic of Mozambique will resume this position as Outgoing Chair,” said a statement from the Presidency, which also announced that President Jacob Zuma was in Swaziland to attend a SADC meeting.

Tanzania will assume the position of Chair the Organ for the period 2016-2017.

The Presidency on Sunday night said Zuma had arrived in Mbabane, in the Kingdom of Swaziland to attend the 36th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State.

The meeting takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday under the theme: “Resource Mobilisation for Investment in Sustainable Energy Infrastructure for an Inclusive SADC Industrialization and for the Prosperity of the Region”.

The Presidency said the theme of the Summit places focus on the need to improve both industrial and infrastructure development in enhancing integration, fostering intra-regional trade in addressing SADC’s sustainable development agenda.

The SADC Summit is a statutory meeting of the 15-nation regional body which convenes annually in August.

The Summit considers matters from different sectors for decision and noting. The Summit also examines the performance of SADC institutions and reviews the overall implementation of the regional body’s socio-economic programmes.

“On the political and security situation in the region, it is expected that the focus of discussions at the Summit will be on constitutional, public and security sector reforms in the Kingdom of Lesotho, national reconciliation, implementation of the SADC Roadmap on Madagascar and the national dialogue towards preparations for national elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” said the Presidency.

The summit will be preceded by the SADC Organ Troika Summit which will take place on Monday. South Africa is participating in the meeting in its capacity as the outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will take part in the Organ Troika Summit in his capacity as the SADC-appointed Facilitator working on the political and security situation in Lesotho.

The Organ Troika is made up of the following countries: Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Mozambique, South Africa and Tanzania.

Zuma has appointed Ms Susan Shabangu, the Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, as acting President while the President and Deputy President are attending the SADC Summit and Organ Troika Summit in Swaziland.

Zuma was accompanied by the Ministers; International Relations and Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngqakula; Trade and Industry Dr. Rob Davies and State Security David Mahlobo.

– African News Agency (ANA)