Celebrities 29.8.2016 09:54 am

Bonang to give away 10 bursaries

Citizen reporter
Bonang Matheba.

Bonang Matheba.

Ten lucky students will receive a bursary from the Queen B.

Bonang ‘Queen B’ Matheba is fast becoming well-known for her generosity, alongside slaying in gorgeous outfits some of us can only dream of wearing, driving nice cars and her perfect presenting skills.

She will be awarding 10 bursaries. “Ten full-time bursaries launching at the end of September 2016,” she tweeted on Saturday morning, but without any further details.

Earlier this year, a college student took to Twitter to share she was in need of R6 000 for registration and asked people to reshare her tweet. Her plea did not fall on deaf ears as Bonang saw it, responded and asked her to send her details.

A few days later, the student was registered.

 

Bonang is not the only celeb who believes in empowering young people through education; her boyfriend, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, earlier this year launched a music scholarship, in partnership with the SAE Institute and Bridges for Music. The scholarship will be given to four undergraduate students.

Watch video as he explains in an interview on Hectic Nine-9 what the scholarship is about.

