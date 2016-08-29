Rare Lamborghini goes on auction

A rare 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP5604 Spyder, with 64 408km on the odometer, will go on auction in Kempton Park, Gauteng, on Wednesday, August 31, Kempton Express reports.

This superb vehicle is among 150 bank-repossessed vehicles that will come under the hammer by Imperial Auto Auctions at the MFC Auction House on Pretoria Road. The auction will start at 11am.

The current selling price of these cars is about R2.2 million, and they hardly ever end up on auction.

The Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Spyder was unveiled at the 2008 LA Auto Show as the replacement for the previous Gallardo Spyder.

It was the convertible model of the Gallardo LP 560-4 and as such possess all of its features like the new uneven firing 5.2 L (320 cu in) V10 engine, improved E-gear transmission and 20 kg (44 lb) weight reduction.

Performance has been improved to 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 13.1 and a top speed of 324 km/h.

The Gallardos are the most successful cars in Lamborghini’s 49-year history, with almost 13 000 rolling out of showrooms since their 2003 introduction.

– Caxton News Service