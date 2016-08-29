Hlaudi to be ‘honoured’ with award for 90% local

The SABC’s embattled chief operating officer, whose appointment to his job was found “irrational” by the both the high court and the public protector – who slammed him, among other things – for awarding himself a huge salary increase, may finally have something to smile about.

Gupta family-owned newspaper The New Age wrote glowingly about “the man responsible for ushering [sic] 90% local content on the SABC radio stations has been honoured for his contribution to promoting local music”.

At the end of September, a “special award” named after him will be given at the SA Traditional Music Achievement (Satma) Awards. The awards’ founder, Dr Dumisani Goba, has described his own award ceremony as “the worst funded in the country”, despite Satma apparently hosting 12 events a year. He also claimed Satma had contributed “R250 million over 10 years to the SA economy while creating more than 1 000 jobs every year”.

He said he hoped to “one day” attract international funders.

On the Satma website, the list of sponsors and partners appears to consist of only the SABC and its channels, as well as various government departments, agencies, municipalities and the National Lotteries Commission.

News of this latest honour to be bestowed on Motsoeneng came at a Satma Awards Cultural Parade in Durban over the weekend, which The New Age reports was attended by 40 000 people as a “voice against racism and to celebrate the 90% local music air play police declared by the SABC in May”.

The 90% local policy was meant to be a trial run lasting for only three months, but it seems evident that the SABC must consider the shift successful, as it appears to be continuing. It has also made a huge shift towards local content in its TV programming.

Motsoeneng, during a session in which he was meant to account to MPs in parliament, told them that he was not feeling inclined to account to any of them: “Why should I account to you when you don’t give us money?”

He added that some political parties “collude with certain print media and certain commercial broadcasters. We are aware.”

The Right2Know campaign has expressed outrage about parliament’s decision to backtrack last week on plans to go through with an inquiry into the running of the SABC. It said parliament was protecting the SABC board and Communications Minister Faith Muthambi.