Sundowns get Chippa, Wits face City in MTN8 semifinals

The draw took place after the Sundowns and SuperSport United match at Loftus Stadium where the Brazilians ran out 3-1 victors.

The semifinals will be played over two legs with the teams playing home and away.

Wits, who will host the first leg, reached the last four after defeating Orlando Pirates 2-1 on Saturday while City edged Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 on Friday.

Sundowns’ opponents Chippa, dispatched Platinum Stars 2-0 in their quarterfinals match on Saturday afternoon.

The Chilli Boys will welcome the Brazilians in the first clash.

The MTN8 trophy remains the only trophy that coach Pitso Mosimane is yet to win with Sundowns.

Semifinal draw:

Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns

Bidvest Wits v Cape Town City.