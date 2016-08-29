menu
Local News 29.8.2016 09:02 am

Sundowns get Chippa, Wits face City in MTN8 semifinals

Phakaaathi Reporter
Keagan Dolly of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Diamond Thopola of Chippa United during the 2015 Telkom Knockout match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa on October 03, 2015 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

League champions Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn against Chippa United while Bidvest Wits will face newcomers Cape Town City in the semifinals of the MTN8.

The draw took place after the Sundowns and SuperSport United match at Loftus Stadium where the Brazilians ran out 3-1 victors.

The semifinals will be played over two legs with the teams playing home and away.

Wits, who will host the first leg, reached the last four after defeating Orlando Pirates 2-1 on Saturday while City edged Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 on Friday.

Sundowns’ opponents Chippa, dispatched Platinum Stars 2-0 in their quarterfinals match on Saturday afternoon.

The Chilli Boys will welcome the Brazilians in the first clash.

The MTN8 trophy remains the only trophy that coach Pitso Mosimane is yet to win with Sundowns.

Semifinal draw:
Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns
Bidvest Wits v Cape Town City.

