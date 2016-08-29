menu
National 29.8.2016 10:35 am

Massive Limpopo manhunt for escapees

Caxton News Reporter
Police in Letsitele have launched a massive manhunt for the two prisoners who escaped from their holding cells on Sunday afternoon.

Three prisoners awaiting trial have escaped through the roof of an exercise room by cutting the mesh wire, and police are on a massive manhunt, Letaba Herald reports.

Ike Ngobeni, 27, from Mozambique, who was arrested for two counts of house robbery, rape and two counts of housebreaking and theft, was rearrested on Monday morning, according to Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Bethuel Simango, 25, and Muye Makgopa, 26, are still at large.

A special task team was established to track down the two prisoners.

– Caxton News Service

