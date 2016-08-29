Massive Limpopo manhunt for escapees

Three prisoners awaiting trial have escaped through the roof of an exercise room by cutting the mesh wire, and police are on a massive manhunt, Letaba Herald reports.

Ike Ngobeni, 27, from Mozambique, who was arrested for two counts of house robbery, rape and two counts of housebreaking and theft, was rearrested on Monday morning, according to Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Bethuel Simango, 25, and Muye Makgopa, 26, are still at large.

READ MORE: Three men escape from police cells in Limpopo

A special task team was established to track down the two prisoners.

– Caxton News Service