Edenvale school clarifies reports of unrest

Edenglen High School, in Edenvale, on Gauteng’s East Rand, has denied any truth behind reports made of stabbings and “homemade bombs” being set off on August 19 at the school’s matriculants’ 40 days, reports the Bedfordview Edenvale News.

This comes after parents raised concerns on social media on August 19.

A concerned parent contacted the Bedfordview Edenvale News to inquire about the incident. “I was texting to my terrified daughter who was locked in a classroom at school while matrics ran riot outside,” said the parent.

The parent said that her daughter was traumatised by the incident.

Community members stated the matric pupils were “rioting that there had been a stabbing at the school and bombs (some mentioned homemade) were set off”.

“According to the preliminary report, some matriculants displayed unruly behaviour,” said Oupa Bodibe, acting spokesperson for the Gauteng department of education.

In a meeting with school representatives, it was stated no pupils were stabbed and that one was injured while running and chasing people around.

“Pupils were running amok and caused a stampede. In the process, some pupils fell down, and one pupil was injured. Paramedics were called to the scene and assessed the learner. A plaster was put on his hand, and no stitches were needed,” said Bodibe.

According to school representatives, no knives, guns or bombs were at the school on the day.

“Three or four firecrackers were set off on the day, and a window was broken,” the school representatives stated.

The school said scuffles did take place on the day, but they were stopped by staff members.

“The disruptive students took the celebrations too far,” stated the school representatives.

The school said school activities were stabilised from 12pm when the matric pupils were sent off the school property.

“The unruly behaviour began at 10.30am. At no time was this behaviour condoned,” said the school representatives.

During the unruly behaviour pupils in lower grades were sent to their classrooms to separate them from the matric pupils.

“From a Gauteng department of education’s (GDE) perspective, protocol was followed,” said the school.

According to Bodibe, the police were called to the school, and the situation was brought under control.

Since the events of August 19, the school has held two assemblies to address the matter.

The school said it had offered counselling to students who were affected or traumatised by the event.

“The alleged instigators were taken to the principal’s office, and their parents were called in for a meeting. All implicated learners are currently on suspension pending the disciplinary hearing on the date to be confirmed,” said Bodibe.

The school said the reason parents and individuals had been having difficulty contacting the school on its landline was because it had been affected by the Telkom strike.

The school then said on August 24 it hoped the phones would be working again by August 26.

