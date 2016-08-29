Evita Bezuidenhout: ANC, surprise us, do something different

Evita Bezuidenhout, the satirical cross-dressing alter ego of veteran comedian Pieter-Dirk Uys has written an open letter to the ANC, published here, in her “personal capacity as a gogo, a citizen and a democrat, but as a member of the ANC”.

While the letter has the typical humorous qualities one would expect from Evita, it’s laced with harsh satire and criticism of the ANC, despite Evita joking that she’s been an “ANC member since July 2014 and, as a loyal cadre, have been operational where the party has deployed me without question ­– in the kitchen of Luthuli House, cooking for reconciliation.”

She writes that the results of the municipal elections had not been unexpected, and she had learnt a lot of lessons as a member of the “Afrikaanse Nasionale Kongres, also known as the National Party” where her husband was a “Cabinet minister only promoted because of his slavish devotion to he whom we called Number One”.

“We all became fat, rewarded for nodding in agreement without question and allowing the corrupt to overpower the committed. It was easy then because we called corruption ‘policy’ and it ruled the country from 1948 to 1994.”

She added: “Parliament is now either a DA parking garage or a playpen for the Tellytubbies of the EFF.”

The best joke in the letter is a comment that “Luthuli House is the only power station that the ANC has built since 1994” a reference to the fact that more than two decades into democracy and with the ANC in “power”, in the years of load shedding, no new power stations commissioned by Eskom are yet fully built.

She later makes a sardonic comment that if the ANC were to sink, the poor might suffer most: “I won’t leave the sinking ship – this great ocean liner of liberation that has hit the iceberg of Nkandlaism. I saw the film Titanic and the poorest passengers were locked in the hull and not given lifeboats as the ship went down.

“I might be the last one to blow out the candles in Luthuli House when everyone else has fled to the DA, the EFF, IFP or whatever new party already in conception, but it is time to pay back for what we did in the old Afrikaner Nasionale Kongres. I owe it to the nation and my grandchildren.”

She also claimed to have been behind then president FW de Klerk’s sudden apparent change of heart in repealing apartheid after she wrote him a letter challenging him to “do something now that no one would expect”.

“He did. That is why this letter of mine now is so essential. Dear fellow ANC comrades, why don’t you do something now that no one would expect?”