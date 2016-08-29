The #StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh in pictures

Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi announced on Sunday he would be visiting Pretoria Girls’ High School on Monday morning to address allegations of racism.

According to a petition, which garnered 4 201 signatures by early Monday morning, the school is being accused of forcing black girls to straighten their natural hair and “conspiring” when standing in groups. The latter charge appears to be related to the fact that only English is allowed to be spoken.

Lesufi, however, told Radio 702 that he had heard the allegation that when pupils spoke Afrikaans, no action was taken against them for that.

People took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the protest.

I DO take sides. I'm with the girls. This young soldier could easily be my daughter #StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh pic.twitter.com/95L9psV8e0 — Koketso R Sachane (@KoketsoSachane) August 29, 2016

They brought "High Risk Unit" to deal with girls in High School, I don't understand #StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh pic.twitter.com/xX1oJYcdVI — Pholoho Selebano (@Pholoho) August 29, 2016

Absurd! African girl, never allow anyone to tell you how you must look or be.#StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh pic.twitter.com/2DisOp97gH — Ulrich J van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) August 29, 2016

Natural hair is not an educational threat! Let them be. #StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh pic.twitter.com/a7JMe6oi7G — Social South Africa (@SocialSA_) August 29, 2016

These young women won't just be the leaders of tomorrow, they are the Queens of today #StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh pic.twitter.com/gFthXJHUms — Michael Cost (@MickyCost) August 29, 2016

#StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh A small group of former students and parents have gathered outside the school. pic.twitter.com/aw8OFtv9fj — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) August 29, 2016

👊 "@RustyBeukes: I have the utmost respect for what these girls are doing. #StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh pic.twitter.com/O7UogRzh0l" MT — C Constantinides (@ChangeAgentSA) August 29, 2016

These beautiful bby girls are protesting for their right to wear their natural hair😪#StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh pic.twitter.com/G0XtL7xDkK — Vintage Honey (@thesoulasylum) August 29, 2016