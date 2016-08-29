The #StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh in pictures

Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi announced on Sunday he would be visiting Pretoria Girls’ High School on Monday morning to address allegations of racism.
According to a petition, which garnered 4 201 signatures by early Monday morning, the school is being accused of forcing black girls to straighten their natural hair and “conspiring” when standing in groups. The latter charge appears to be related to the fact that only English is allowed to be spoken.
Lesufi, however, told Radio 702 that he had heard the allegation that when pupils spoke Afrikaans, no action was taken against them for that.
People took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the protest.
@ntsikimazwai @MYANC this massage caught my attention about the whole issue. pic.twitter.com/pjHL8AJkNm
— Makhetha Thabang©®™ (@ThaCido88) August 29, 2016
Tiisetso Phetla former pupil at the school says, she experienced this #StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh pic.twitter.com/QsTlSf9rTw
— Zikhona Tshona (@ZikhonaTshona) August 29, 2016
