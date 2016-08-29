menu
National 29.8.2016

The #StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh in pictures

Citizen reporter
Pretoria Girls High School protest. Picture: Twitter

The school is being accused of forcing black girls to straighten their natural hair and ‘conspiring’ when standing in groups.

Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi announced on Sunday he would be visiting Pretoria Girls’ High School on Monday morning to address allegations of racism.

According to a petition, which garnered 4 201 signatures by early Monday morning, the school is being accused of forcing black girls to straighten their natural hair and “conspiring” when standing in groups. The latter charge appears to be related to the fact that only English is allowed to be spoken.

Lesufi, however, told Radio 702 that he had heard the allegation that when pupils spoke Afrikaans, no action was taken against them for that.

People took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the protest.

 

