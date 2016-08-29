menu
Local News 29.8.2016 10:34 am

Pitso asks Mashaba not to pick Downs players

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso mosimane, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns has asked Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba to omit his players from the national team for the upcoming international break.

The Brazilians advanced to the semi-finals of the MTN8 after beating SuperSport United 3-1 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Striker Leonardo Castro was carried off the field after sustaining an injury during the game, following their victory, Mosimane feared for the worst as the Colombian could be out of action for a while.

Mosimane will need a full strength squad having to prepare for back to back matches in the Absa Premiership, Caf Champions League and MTN8 semi-finals.

“We hope Bra Shakes will be lenient towards us. It’s a friendly game against Egypt and against Mauritania, it’s a dead rubber. Let’s be honest, it doesn’t matter if you win or you don’t win,” Mosimane told SuperSport.

“My worry now is injuries. Leo (Castro) is out. We will manage with Leo being out in the local league, because we have got Vilakazi now and we have got Zakri. But when we go to the Champions League, we have a problem.

“We are playing two semi-finals (in the MTN8) and in between there is a league game [at Maritzburg United]. In between the Champions League (semi-finals) there is also a league game. So maybe the League will help us and remove the game [at home to Platinum Stars] in between the semi-finals of the Champions League. I mean, it’s for the nation!”

“And Gordon (Igesund) did it also, he never selected Pirates players. So I hope Bra Shakes will also understand.”

