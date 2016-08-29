menu
Celebrities 29.8.2016 11:54 am

Former Metro FM DJ’s furniture sold to pay off debt

Citizen Reporter
FOR A CAUSE. e.tv Sunrise co-host Penny Lebyane has already been doing charity work in her hometown of Bushbuckridge. Picture: Supplied.

Penny Lebyane has had her personal goods sold off at an auction after she defaulted on a rental agreement two years ago.

Lebyane owed R65 830 to Fiona Hudgson, and though she had made payments towards her debt, the sheriff of the court sold her furniture to recover the rest of the money.

According to Sunday Sun, Lebyane defaulted on payments in 2012, with the matter being taken to court in 2014. Lebyane’s goods were attached by the Randburg Magistrates’ Court and sold off recently. Some of the goods sold include a four-piece bedroom suite, double-door fridge, washing machine, seven-piece dining room suite, gas heater, three TVs, microwave, dishwasher and coffee table.

Lebyane told the weekly she was indebted to Hudgson but hade made plans to pay her. She was surprised to learn her furniture was sold to recover the debt.

“Yes, I did owe Fiona, but please note payments have been made to her … when I wasn’t working in 2013 to 2014. I didn’t know my things have been auctioned off. I thought they’d be returned after I’d settled the debt. I did my best to honour the debt as truthfully as I could,” said Lebyane.

