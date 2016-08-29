Soshanguve woman beats nyaope addiction and starts over

A young woman from Soshanguve has recounted her battle to shake a nyaope addiction, reports the Pretoria North Rekord.

Mbhali Mononyane, 26, from Soshanguve Block K, said addiction to Nyaope led her to nearly shatter her life.

“My health deteriorated, and this was costly to my parents, both financially and emotionally.”

Mononyane was speaking amid reports that drug abuse was widespread among the youth in townships northwest of Pretoria.

‘I thought I was also going to die.’

Nyaope abuse has especially reached alarming levels in Soshanguve.

Nyaope – a lethal concoction of rat poison, heroine and ARVs (used to treat patients with HIV), among others – is a highly addictive drug.

Mononyane said she relapsed several times during a rehabilitation programme with the SA National Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Sanca).

Only will power and determination saved her life after she came to a shocking realisation.

“You have to lose something or someone in order to see the light of truth to a better life,” she said.

She had lost her partner, who was a recovering addict, to a drug overdose and felt responsible for the relapse.

‘I did not want friends because I felt nyaope was my only friend.’

“I thought I was also going to die,” said Mononyane.

As a teenager, dagga was the first drug she experimented with, and this led her to Sanca for rehabilitation.

Dagga soon became the gateway to an intense nyaope addiction.

She said she was hooked on nyaope within a week and continued to abuse it for about six years.

She went in and out of rehabilitation and ties with her family broke down.”

‘Do not taste it or even think about it because it is death itself.’

“They were in tears because I shut them out when they tried to be supportive of me,” said Mononyane.

“I did not want friends because I felt nyaope was my only friend, and everyone else was judgmental.”

Mononyane said addicts battling nyaope were in denial, as she understood where they came from.

“Denial is like a cancer, it can eat you up. It has to start with you,” she said.

“You have to want and be willing to put in the work in order to quit. It is not easy, but it is possible.”

Mononyane sought to encourage impressionable youth to stay away from nyaope.

“Do not try it. Do not taste it or even think about it because it is death itself. It will not take away your problem; it will just numb it,” she said.

“Do not give into peer pressure. Rather make your family your friends.”

Mononyane is currently building her life with a skills programme offered by People Upliftment Programme (Popup), learning computer skills and life skills.

She proudly said her relationships with family members had been repaired.

“I can now sit with my family at gatherings. While I was fighting my addiction, I did not care. I did not even attend family funerals, as I was too consumed by nyaope,” she said.

Social auxiliary worker at Sanca, Mirriam Sokamisa, said Mononyane had come a long way and had achieved much.

She relapsed at times but eventually managed to beat her addiction.

Mononyane is also involved in gardening at Sanca for self-sustenance.

A concerned parent, Vangile Shembe, from Soshanguve Block H, complained that nyaope worried her and that government should intervene.

She said those selling the drug were destroying the country’s children, grandchildren and communities.

“There is no youth because of nyaope,” she said.

