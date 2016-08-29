menu
Local News 29.8.2016 12:17 pm

Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat

Phakaaathi Reporter
Felipe Ovono of Orlando Pirates being lashed on by Tendai Ndoro of Orlando Pirates during the MTN8 match between Buidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates at Bidvest Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Felipe Ovono of Orlando Pirates being lashed on by Tendai Ndoro of Orlando Pirates during the MTN8 match between Buidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates at Bidvest Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Felipe Ovono is still getting stick from the team supporters after his fumbling cost the team a place in the MTN8 semifinals.

Ovono was terrible in goals for Pirates as they went down 2-1 to Bidvest Wits on Saturday night.

While he attempted to make what looked like a routine save, Ovono pushed the ball on to Buhle Mkhwanazi’s path, and the latter had an easy task of just pushing it into an empty net.

A similar sequence happened with the second goal, only that time Thulani Hlatshwayo was the beneficiary of Ovono’s early Christmas spirit.

READ: Ertugral takes blame for Pirates defeat

On Monday morning, Pirates fans were still on Ovono’s case, with many asking that he be released because he was going to cause plenty of heartache if he continued on the team.

“# goals we conceded in 2 games all came from GK errors … Ovono must leave!” tweeted @Pirates1stLady.

“Ovono really hurt my feelings shem,” tweeted @Thandi_M. Kwanele Ndlovu, who pleaded with Pirates to release Ovono. “I plea to @orlando_pirates relieve Ovono on his duty. He doesn’t deserve to be a Bucs player.”

Tebatso was more brutal: “Sell that Ovono thing @Orlando_Pirates.”

But some came to Ovono’s defence, saying that singling him out was unfair. “We cannot allow this platform to be used to insult Ovono. We win as a collective and lose as a collective. #HandsOffOvono,” tweeted @Mkhu28.

Related Stories
Pirates terminate Ntshumayelo’s contract – reports 29.8.2016
Cracks still showing at Chiefs 29.8.2016
No PSL return for Jali … for now – agent 26.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Sundowns too strong for Super Sport United
Phakaaathi

Sundowns too strong for Super Sport United

Jali close to a return
Phakaaathi

Jali close to a return

Benni to assist new coach at Pirates
Phakaaathi

Benni to assist new coach at Pirates

Ertugral takes blame for Pirates defeat
Phakaaathi

Ertugral takes blame for Pirates defeat

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.