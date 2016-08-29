Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat

Ovono was terrible in goals for Pirates as they went down 2-1 to Bidvest Wits on Saturday night.

While he attempted to make what looked like a routine save, Ovono pushed the ball on to Buhle Mkhwanazi’s path, and the latter had an easy task of just pushing it into an empty net.

A similar sequence happened with the second goal, only that time Thulani Hlatshwayo was the beneficiary of Ovono’s early Christmas spirit.

On Monday morning, Pirates fans were still on Ovono’s case, with many asking that he be released because he was going to cause plenty of heartache if he continued on the team.

“# goals we conceded in 2 games all came from GK errors … Ovono must leave!” tweeted @Pirates1stLady.

“Ovono really hurt my feelings shem,” tweeted @Thandi_M. Kwanele Ndlovu, who pleaded with Pirates to release Ovono. “I plea to @orlando_pirates relieve Ovono on his duty. He doesn’t deserve to be a Bucs player.”

Tebatso was more brutal: “Sell that Ovono thing @Orlando_Pirates.”

But some came to Ovono’s defence, saying that singling him out was unfair. “We cannot allow this platform to be used to insult Ovono. We win as a collective and lose as a collective. #HandsOffOvono,” tweeted @Mkhu28.