WATCH: Cassper shows off his bling

Rapper Refiloe ‘Cassper Nyovest’ Phoolo is living his best life. The Mama I made It hitmaker has a Rolls-Royce, a beautiful house and recently shared that he spends more than a thousand rands on his ponytail.

Though he has been sharing money-saving tips, we know he likes the finer things in life, and he makes sure we see it on social media. He recently shared on social media his bling – a Rolex watch and necklace. In the video, Cassper can be seen holding a glass of what we can only assume is expensive too.

Watch video below:

@CassperNyovest Let A Niggah Rock His Watch Last Night!!! pic.twitter.com/geubuCE90o — NewAgeHipHopRockStar (@MinziSean) August 27, 2016

Life is definitely moving in the right direction for Cassper, as Cellular giant MTN on Friday confirmed it would be sponsoring the Fill Up Orlando Stadium concert set to take place on October 29.

MTN said it was pleased to be the headline sponsor of the event, though it refused to disclose just how much it would be spending on the event.

Cassper took to Twitter to share the great news: “It’s not everyday a corporate company gets behind the dream of an African black child and genuinely help him/her. Ayeye MTN Ayeye!!!”