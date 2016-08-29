menu
Charges withdrawn against Kaizer Motaung Jnr

Citizen Reporter
Kaizer Motaung Junior (Chris Ricco/Backpagepix)

Kaizer Motaung and his wife, Katherine Heidler, were embroiled in a messy split a few weeks ago, and this led to charges of assault being brought against Kaizer Jnr.

However, these have since been dropped, Kaizer Jnr’s lawyer Steve Merchak confirmed.

“We don’t believe there were any merit to the charges. They should have been withdrawn. There is no reconciliation between the two,” Merchak added.

Kaizer and Katherine split after an argument turned ugly at their Sandton home in Johannesburg. Details of the split emerged with serious accusations involving drug use and physical abuse.

A source told the tabloid that shortly before the charges against Kaizer were withdrawn, he and his wife were seen looking cosy at Montecasino, although this has been denied by his lawyer.

