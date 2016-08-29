Charges withdrawn against Kaizer Motaung Jnr

However, these have since been dropped, Kaizer Jnr’s lawyer Steve Merchak confirmed.

“We don’t believe there were any merit to the charges. They should have been withdrawn. There is no reconciliation between the two,” Merchak added.

ALSO READ: Former Metro FM Dj’s furniture sold to pay off debt

Kaizer and Katherine split after an argument turned ugly at their Sandton home in Johannesburg. Details of the split emerged with serious accusations involving drug use and physical abuse.

A source told the tabloid that shortly before the charges against Kaizer were withdrawn, he and his wife were seen looking cosy at Montecasino, although this has been denied by his lawyer.