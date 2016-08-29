Pretoria High: Teachers called us ‘monkeys, dirty k****rs’

South Africa woke to yet another protest against alleged racism at Pretoria Girls’ High School. A young girl making a sign of cross fists at a teacher went viral on social media and education MEC Panyaza Lesufi promised to investigate.

Black learners at the school claimed they were told to straighten their “untidy” natural hair and stop speaking anything but English. They went on a protest on Sunday, with security personnel threatening to arrest them.

Lesufi announced on Sunday he would be visiting Pretoria Girls’ High School on Monday morning to address allegations of racism. The Citizen’s reporter, Virginia Keppler, has been with the MEC at the school and listened to the grievances of a number of pupils.

What the girls allege is disturbing, with the number and variety of complaints coming thick and fast.

Among the allegations raised by the girls are:

A pupil telling Lesufi that her hair looks like a bird’s nest and that she looked like a sheep.

Another pupil alleges a teacher called her and her friends monkeys in front of the class.

One girl alleged being called a “dirty kaffir”.

She alleged being compared to the Bart Simpson TV cartoon character.

Another girl claims they forced her to undo her “Bantu knots” and get thinner dreadlocks.

When they went camping, another girl says an instructor told them he was “not interested in black chicks”. When they complained to a teacher at the camp, nothing allegedly was done.

An instructor allegedly threatened the pupils by saying “he would make them bleed” and was not afraid of their parents.

Some girls were allegedly told they “belonged” in schools in Mamelodi.

When a group of white girls told one black pupil her English was broken and bad, the teacher allegedly laughed.

They heard a comment from a teacher saying that “black girls worry too much about politics and that’s why they have no black achievers in education.

Black girls have been told they “focus too much on race”.

A teacher apparently tried to justify dividing black girls up into their ethnic groups, but not the white girls, saying it was a “geography exercise”.

When the girls decided to wear black hoodies to school, management of the school allegedly called in extra security.

They allege being physically manhandled.

They say guns were used by security.