Uncategorized 29.8.2016 12:44 pm

‘Stofile’s dying wish was for Zuma to not speak at his funeral’

Citizen Reporter
ALICE, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 25: ANC stalwart and former President Kgalema Motlanthe during the funeral service of ANC stalwart Makhenkesi Stofile at the University of Fort Hare on August 25, 2016 in Alice, South Africa. During the funeral one of the speakers, Sipho Pityana lashed out at current leadership of the ruling party, saying they cannot lead the party into new battles. (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Family of late former sports minister Makhenkesi Stofile followed his instruction by not allowing president Jacob Zuma to speak at his funeral.

Despite the ANC’s request that Zuma be placed on the official speaker list at Stofile’s funeral, his family strictly stuck to his dying wish that this should not happen.

According to Sunday Times, several sources have revealed that Zuma was forced to pull out of attending the service because Stofile had made it clear he did not want him there. Stofile ensured this by telling his family to place government officials and people such as former president Kgalema Motlanthe, ex-finance minister Trevor Manuel and Sipho Pityana, who are not in Zuma’s camp, effectively shutting him out.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jacob Zuma roasted at Stofile’s funeral

Zuma opted to travel to an event in Kenya, leaving his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, to represent him. Stofile told Sunday Times he was unimpressed with the Nkandla saga.

“I can say without any fear of contradiction that members of the ANC and public are unhappy with what is going on … If anyone says they are satisfied, they are just lying,” said Stofile.

Another source said Stofile felt betrayed by his cadres and the party he was a member of for decades.

“It is like a person who sleeps with your wife and then comes to your funeral. You don’t mistreat a person that way and then want to speak at his funeral,” the government official said.

Speakers at the funeral voiced their disappointment with Zuma’s leadership, with Pityana being especially scathing.

READ MORE: KEY POINTS: Pityana’s scathing Stofile funeral speech

He told Zuma to step down, as he had failed to lead. Ramaphosa was also seen as taking a pro-Pravin Gordhan stance.

