Another Modise church member dies after R1.3m tithes robbery

Gauteng police have reportedly confirmed the second death of a church member of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church, better known as IPHC, who died in hospital after sustaining shot wounds following a brazen armed robbery that has left church elders ‘scratching their heads’.

More than R1.3-million worth of tithes were stolen during the robbery.

Sunday World reported at the weekend that Phillimon Moshima, who was travelling with church members in two cars to a bank located in the east of Johannesburg earlier this month when they were ambushed by 12 armed men, died from his wounds last week.

The passing of Moshima comes after the shooting left church member Mashudu Mulaudzi dead on the scene. He was buried in Venda, Limpopo, last week.