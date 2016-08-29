menu
National 29.8.2016 12:37 pm

Another Modise church member dies after R1.3m tithes robbery

Citizen reporter
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 20: Members of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in their colourful regalia, gather outside the North Gauteng High Court on April 20, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. The members of the IPHC are in support of elders leading the litigation to have an executive committee led by Tshepiso Modise removed. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 20: Members of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in their colourful regalia, gather outside the North Gauteng High Court on April 20, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. The members of the IPHC are in support of elders leading the litigation to have an executive committee led by Tshepiso Modise removed. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

Another IPHC church member has died after an armed robbery that saw it lose R1.3-million worth of tithes.

Gauteng police have reportedly confirmed the second death of a church member of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church, better known as IPHC, who died in hospital after sustaining shot wounds following a brazen armed robbery that has left church elders ‘scratching their heads’.

More than R1.3-million worth of tithes were stolen during the robbery.

READ MORE: Modise church elders robbed of R1.3m worth of tithes

Sunday World reported at the weekend that Phillimon Moshima, who was travelling with church members in two cars to a bank located in the east of Johannesburg earlier this month when they were ambushed by 12 armed men, died from his wounds last week.

The passing of Moshima comes after the shooting left church member Mashudu Mulaudzi dead on the scene. He was buried in Venda, Limpopo, last week.

Related Stories
Cops foil Bloemfontein armed robbery 28.8.2016
Police arrest woman found with hijacked BMW X5 23.8.2016
Modise church elders robbed of R1.3m worth of tithes 22.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat
Phakaaathi

Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat

Evita Bezuidenhout: ANC, surprise us, do something different
National

Evita Bezuidenhout: ANC, surprise us, do something different

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP
National

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum
Celebrities

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever
Africa

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever

readers' choice

Thulas Nxesi: ANC government is extremely reckless
National

Thulas Nxesi: ANC government is extremely reckless

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

EFF ‘sellout’ debate continues
National

EFF ‘sellout’ debate continues

The Guptas might be up to tricks, says Blade
National

The Guptas might be up to tricks, says Blade

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema
National

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.