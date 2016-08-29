menu
Cricket 29.8.2016 12:36 pm

Three wickets in 45 minutes leaves SA in firm control

Ken Borland
South African players celebrate during day 2 of the 2nd Sunfoil International Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at SuperSport Park on August 28, 2016. Picture: Gallo Images

South African players celebrate during day 2 of the 2nd Sunfoil International Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at SuperSport Park on August 28, 2016. Picture: Gallo Images

Replying to South Africa’s first innings of 481 for eight declared, New Zealand began the day under pressure on 38 for three.

South Africa claimed three wickets in the last 45 minutes of the morning session to leave themselves in firm control with New Zealand on 118 for six at lunch on the third day of the second Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

Replying to South Africa’s first innings of 481 for eight declared, New Zealand began the day under pressure on 38 for three, but Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls batted well in the first hour as they raised a fifty partnership despite the probing bowling of Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander.

Nicholls could have been dismissed in the third over of the day when he top-edged a cut at Steyn, but the ball burst through the hands of a leaping Faf du Plessis in the slips and went away for four, taking the left-hander to eight not out.

The 24-year-old cut Steyn for two more boundaries in the over and went elegantly to 36 as the partnership grew to 60, but once Kagiso Rabada was in the groove, the mood of the game changed and the batsmen were once again under pressure.

When Rabada fired a fast, full delivery, that held its line, through the left-hander’s defences, umpire Paul Reiffel turned down the appeal, but the TV umpire was called into play by the home side and he correctly overturned the decision, sending Nicholls back to the changeroom.

BJ Watling survived until the prospect of lunch was looming for the embattled Kiwis, but the return of Steyn and Philander ensured the session unequivocally belonged to South Africa.

The TV umpire was once again called into play when Watling gloved an awkward lifter down the leg-side to be caught behind for eight off Steyn, the champion paceman insisting on the review.

The change of ends also worked for Philander as he then nipped a delivery back into left-hander Mitchell Santner to bowl him off the inside-edge for a duck.

Captain Williamson, on 40 not out, is now single-handedly trying to repair the New Zealand innings with Doug Bracewell (1*) the first of the tailenders in his company.

Related Stories
Proteas firmly in charge after day two 28.8.2016
SA 437/6 at tea, no sign of declaration 28.8.2016
Determined 50 for Faf in a record-equalling top-order display 28.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat
Phakaaathi

Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat

Evita Bezuidenhout: ANC, surprise us, do something different
National

Evita Bezuidenhout: ANC, surprise us, do something different

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP
National

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum
Celebrities

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever
Africa

Zimbabwe opposition more determined than ever

readers' choice

Thulas Nxesi: ANC government is extremely reckless
National

Thulas Nxesi: ANC government is extremely reckless

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

EFF ‘sellout’ debate continues
National

EFF ‘sellout’ debate continues

The Guptas might be up to tricks, says Blade
National

The Guptas might be up to tricks, says Blade

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema
National

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.