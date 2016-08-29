menu
Local News 29.8.2016 12:40 pm

Khune: We just can’t score

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Khune during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs at Bidvest Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Itumeleng Khune during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs at Bidvest Stadium. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says he doesn’t know why his side is struggling to score the chances they create.

Chiefs continued their poor showing in front of goals when they faced Cape Town City in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 last Friday night.

The Glamour Boys created a few scoring chances against City but fell short when it came to converting the chances.

The Chiefs skipper believes coach Steve Komphela is doing all that he can to get the team ready for games.

“The coach is preparing us well, we just can’t score goals. I think that’s where the problem is. We work a lot at training on finishing and we do take those chances. But when it comes to competitive matches, I don’t know what’s happening.”

 

Related Stories
Pitso asks Mashaba not to pick Downs players 29.8.2016
Sundowns get Chippa, Wits face City in MTN8 semifinals 29.8.2016
Sundowns too strong for Super Sport United 28.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Sundowns too strong for Super Sport United
Phakaaathi

Sundowns too strong for Super Sport United

Jali close to a return
Phakaaathi

Jali close to a return

Benni to assist new coach at Pirates
Phakaaathi

Benni to assist new coach at Pirates

Ertugral takes blame for Pirates defeat
Phakaaathi

Ertugral takes blame for Pirates defeat

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.