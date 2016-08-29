Khune: We just can’t score

Chiefs continued their poor showing in front of goals when they faced Cape Town City in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 last Friday night.

The Glamour Boys created a few scoring chances against City but fell short when it came to converting the chances.

The Chiefs skipper believes coach Steve Komphela is doing all that he can to get the team ready for games.

“The coach is preparing us well, we just can’t score goals. I think that’s where the problem is. We work a lot at training on finishing and we do take those chances. But when it comes to competitive matches, I don’t know what’s happening.”