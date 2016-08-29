WATCH: Next BMW 5-series will let you spy on it car while you’re away

Just recently, BMW SA introduced its Remote Control Parking feature for its luxurious 7-series sedan, a feature that allows owners to manoeuver the car in or out of forward-parking spaces or garages without anyone at the wheel.

That wasn’t the end of it, as reports from Germany suggest that the next BMW 5-series will boast one of the new technologies called the ‘Remote View 3D’, and it will allow the owner to check out the car’s surroundings remotely by using a smartphone app, representing a first for a BMW model.

ALSO READ: Top 5 car picks of 2016

Being a teaser, BMW is obviously blurring the car in the video below to hide its design, but at least we have an idea of what we are looking at. Judging by what we’re reading on the top-left corner of the iPhone screen in the top image, it appears the bird’s eye view of the next-gen 5 Series is showing the 540i model.

It will serve as a replacement for the 535i, just like the 340i succeeded the 335i.

As far as the design is concerned, previous teasers and our multiple batches of spy images have shown the forthcoming 5 Series G30 will adopt an evolutionary design, much like the flagship 7 Series when it made the switch last year to the new generation.

In a previous teaser published almost a month ago, BMW promised a boost in build quality, thanks to sensor-packed robot arms creating a 3D image of the vehicle, allowing the Bavarian marque to detect even the smallest deviations and iron them out early in the stage.

The model’s reveal remains a mystery at this point, but BMWBLOG is reporting the new generation will break cover in October.

READ MORE: Mercedes-Benz first-ever bakkie could look like this

That being said, it’s unclear if the premiere will occur at the Paris Motor Show, which kicks off at the beginning of the month or after the event.

Meanwhile, expect more teasers to create more buzz prior to the 5 Series’ much-awaited debut in sedan guise, with the wagon (Touring) to arrive next year and followed by the oddball Gran Turismo.