menu
Motoring News 29.8.2016 01:54 pm

WATCH: Next BMW 5-series will let you spy on it car while you’re away

Ntsako Mthethwa
Teaser could show the 540i model| Screenshot

Teaser could show the 540i model| Screenshot

The model’s reveal remains a mystery at this point, but BMWBLOG is reporting the new generation will break cover in October.

Just recently, BMW SA introduced its Remote Control Parking feature for its luxurious 7-series sedan, a feature that allows owners to manoeuver the car in or out of forward-parking spaces or garages without anyone at the wheel.

That wasn’t the end of it, as reports from Germany suggest that the next BMW 5-series will boast one of the new technologies called the ‘Remote View 3D’, and it will allow the owner to check out the car’s surroundings remotely by using a smartphone app, representing a first for a BMW model.

ALSO READ: Top 5 car picks of 2016

Being a teaser, BMW is obviously blurring the car in the video below to hide its design, but at least we have an idea of what we are looking at. Judging by what we’re reading on the top-left corner of the iPhone screen in the top image, it appears the bird’s eye view of the next-gen 5 Series is showing the 540i model.

It will serve as a replacement for the 535i, just like the 340i succeeded the 335i.

As far as the design is concerned, previous teasers and our multiple batches of spy images have shown the forthcoming 5 Series G30 will adopt an evolutionary design, much like the flagship 7 Series when it made the switch last year to the new generation.

In a previous teaser published almost a month ago, BMW promised a boost in build quality, thanks to sensor-packed robot arms creating a 3D image of the vehicle, allowing the Bavarian marque to detect even the smallest deviations and iron them out early in the stage.

The model’s reveal remains a mystery at this point, but BMWBLOG is reporting the new generation will break cover in October.

READ MORE: Mercedes-Benz first-ever bakkie could look like this

That being said, it’s unclear if the premiere will occur at the Paris Motor Show, which kicks off at the beginning of the month or after the event.

Meanwhile, expect more teasers to create more buzz prior to the 5 Series’ much-awaited debut in sedan guise, with the wagon (Touring) to arrive next year and followed by the oddball Gran Turismo.

Related Stories
Mandatory rotation looks set to break hold of a few audit firms 29.8.2016
The iconoclast of Timbuktu 29.8.2016
Vultures continue to circle Treasury 29.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat
Phakaaathi

Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat

Evita Bezuidenhout: ANC, surprise us, do something different
National

Evita Bezuidenhout: ANC, surprise us, do something different

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest
National

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP
National

Cut Zuma’s dangerous powers, says SACP

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum
Celebrities

Somizi feels ‘betrayed’ by Drum

readers' choice

Thulas Nxesi: ANC government is extremely reckless
National

Thulas Nxesi: ANC government is extremely reckless

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

EFF ‘sellout’ debate continues
National

EFF ‘sellout’ debate continues

The Guptas might be up to tricks, says Blade
National

The Guptas might be up to tricks, says Blade

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema
National

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.