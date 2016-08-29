Armed men rob PTA cellphone shop

Police are still searching for the armed men who robbed a chellphone store in Montana, in Pretoria, on Saturday morning, the Pretoria North Rekord reports.

On Monday, Wingtip Crossing’s Vodacom store manager Lyncoleen Leshabane shared her experience of being held up at gunpoint by the unknown suspects.

She said three men pretending to be customers entered the store at about 10.20am on Saturday. “It was just me and another consultant inside. While the consultant was helping one of the three ‘clients’, one climbed on to the counter.”

Leshabane said she had suspected nothing of the seemingly ordinary customers until that moment.

“He lifted his shirt to show me a concealed firearm.”

Leshabane and the consultant were taken into a backroom, and she said she was forced to open the safe.

“The man was holding the key so I could not press the panic button,” she said.

“The key fell and [when] I picked it up he threatened to shoot me if I tried to alert security.”

Leshabane said the men emptied the safe and took laptops, cellphones and other electronic goods.

“They ordered us to sit on the floor. They later brought in two customers and a child and left them with us.”

Leshabane said the robbers noticed the CCTV monitors in-store.

“They took out the whole box and left so they could not be identified in the footage,” she explained.

“Luckily, one of the customers with us in the room had a cellphone that we used to call for help after they [robbers] had left.”

Leshabane said police responded quickly.

Sinoville police spokesperson Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk said: “No arrests have yet been made.

“We suspect there might have been more robbers involved. The getaway vehicle, or vehicles, is unknown.”

We ask the public to be alert and report suspicious people and vehicles.”

