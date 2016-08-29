Olievenhoutbosch man beaten in mob justice incident

A man who was found beaten up by a mob was arrested on Monday morning in Centurion, reports the Centurion Rekord.

The man was attacked by a mob in Olivenhoutbosch after he had allegedly stabbed a woman to death in Extension 13 at about 7am.

Police spokesperson Constable Tumisang Moloto said the 40-year-old man was arrested after residents attacked and accused him of killing a woman in her late 20s.

Moloto said the woman was on her way to work when she was approached by the man.

“They had an argument, and the woman was stabbed multiple times on the upper body. She died on the scene.”

He said residents caught the man as he attempted to flee and assaulted him.

“Police arrived on the scene and rescued the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital.”

Moloto said a bloody knife believed to have been used in the murder was found next to the woman’s body.

He said the motive behind the killing was still unknown.

A murder docket was opened at the Olivenhoutbosch Police Station.

“Police urged members of the public to never take the law into their own hands. We advise everyone to report any criminal acts to police,” Moloto said.

– Caxton News Service