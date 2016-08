Reports in Zambia suggest that Igesund is the front-runner to get the job after he was interviewed by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) two weeks ago.

“He is a very good coach. He coached me at Manning Rangers before I joined Ajax Cape Town,” Makasa, who played under at defunct Manning Rangers in 1998 told Lusaka Times.

“He is the best man for the Chipolopolo job. He can do the job.”