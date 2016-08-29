menu
Elderly man dies while shopping in Kempton Park

Caxton News Reporter
Paramedics found him outside his vehicle near the Jack’s Paint store

A 79-year-old man has tragically died this morning while shopping at Glen Acres Shopping Centre in Kempton Park, on the East Rand, Kempton Express reports.

Werner Vermaak of ER24 said their paramedics arrived at the scene at about 9.20am, but the man was already dead.

They found him outside his vehicle near the Jack’s Paint store.

Vermaak said it was understood from bystanders that the man crashed into a wall at very low speed. He might have become unconscious shortly before the incident.

Staff from Jack’s Paint rushed outside to assist him and broke the car window to reach him. There were reports that a bystander performed CPR, however, when ER24 arrived, no one was performing CPR anymore, Vermaak said.

The elderly man was declared dead on the scene.

“It appears he might have died of natural causes,” said Vermaak. Family on scene made arrangements to remove the elderly man from the scene with a private undertaker.

“It was also understood he visited the shopping centre on a regular basis with his wife. His wife is currently away, and he went alone this morning.”

– Caxton News Service

