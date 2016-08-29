SA in crisis without honest leaders – Mlambo-Ngcuka

Former deputy president and current executive director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has criticised leaders who steal and don’t respect women’s rights, saying South Africa is currently in crisis and without honest leaders.

Speaking to Eyewitness News in exclusive interview, Mlambo-Ngcuka said the country was at the ‘crossroads’ and needed more women to provide leadership with integrity.

“Those of us who have had the privilege to be in leadership and know how much important it is that when you have the leadership position to earn and to sustain the trust that the people have in you,” she said.

She added: “When people doubt you, it obviously is a crisis, and I think this what we have now in South Africa, and therefore I would say I would like to see more women standing up in this space to provide leadership with integrity, leadership that people can trust, leadership that doesn’t steal, leadership that respects rights of women, leadership that condemns and acts against rape culture and leadership that ensures that we actually encourage our children to be the best that they can be but also to be the example so that they have something to look up to.’’

Mlambo-Ngcuka said the African National Congress Women’s Leagues (ANCWL) needed to address their relevance and focus more on the challenges faced by women, such as sexual violence and abuse, and not be limited their allegiance to the ANC. She said they could do a better job in representing women this way, because South African women are devoid of platforms to “stand with one voice” on issues.

“The women’s league needs to address the issue of their relevance. The relevance of their existence is absolutely important. The relevance of the things they do is something that needs to be addressed,” She told the broadcaster.

Mlambo-Ngcuka has described the silent rape protest staged by four women at the announcement of the local government election results at the IEC in centre earlier this month, when President Jacob Zuma was addressing the nation, as a display of a “healthy democracy”.

She also said she believed SA was not too far away from getting a female president and would like to see more people buying into the idea.