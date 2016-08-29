menu
National 29.8.2016 03:47 pm

KZN man sentenced to 10 years for rape

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

The man was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old boy with mental illness.

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Empangeni Regional Court after he raped a 17-year-old male youth with mental illness in his home on Christmas Day two years ago.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the sentence was passed on Friday.

“On December 25, 2014, at Empangeni, a 17-year-old male victim, who is mentally challenged was seen crying, and when asked the reason, he stated he was allegedly raped by the accused while at his place of residence.

“A case of rape was opened at Empangeni SAPS, and the FCS unit took over the investigation, and the accused was arrested within hours the case was opened. He made several court appearances until his sentence.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Nqutu sex video teacher in court for rape 29.8.2016
Taxi rapist sent for observation 29.8.2016
KZN fisherman reels in body of drowned teen 26.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Afro hair horror story: It just ‘had to be straight’
Columns

Afro hair horror story: It just ‘had to be straight’

SA youngsters set for Portugal trials
Phakaaathi

SA youngsters set for Portugal trials

Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat
Phakaaathi

Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat

Evita Bezuidenhout: ANC, surprise us, do something different
National

Evita Bezuidenhout: ANC, surprise us, do something different

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest
National

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest

readers' choice

Thulas Nxesi: ANC government is extremely reckless
National

Thulas Nxesi: ANC government is extremely reckless

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

EFF ‘sellout’ debate continues
National

EFF ‘sellout’ debate continues

The Guptas might be up to tricks, says Blade
National

The Guptas might be up to tricks, says Blade

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema
National

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.