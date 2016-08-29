KZN man sentenced to 10 years for rape

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Empangeni Regional Court after he raped a 17-year-old male youth with mental illness in his home on Christmas Day two years ago.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the sentence was passed on Friday.

“On December 25, 2014, at Empangeni, a 17-year-old male victim, who is mentally challenged was seen crying, and when asked the reason, he stated he was allegedly raped by the accused while at his place of residence.

“A case of rape was opened at Empangeni SAPS, and the FCS unit took over the investigation, and the accused was arrested within hours the case was opened. He made several court appearances until his sentence.”

