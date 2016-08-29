Motorists endure bumpy ride as Sandton road gets facelift

One would not expect to endure a bumpy ride down a gravel road in the middle of Sandton, but this is what those travelling on Sutherland Avenue in Sandhurst have come to expect over the past month.

The tar was stripped from the road’s surface after the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) started reconstruction on August 4. The site handover is planned for October 16.

Complaints that the road’s surface was riddled with potholes can be traced to 2011 and emerged again in 2013 as, while in a residential area, the road is frequently used by motorists travelling through the area in a bid to avoid the busy main roads, such as William Nicol Drive and Sandton Drive.

JRA operations manager of marketing and communications Bertha Peters-Scheepers said the tar was lifted, as it was easier from a project management plan.

“The contractor has removed the tar surface in order to proceed with the reconstruction of the road layers. The Road Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Programme focuses on improving road condition from poor and very poor to good and very good condition. Road rehabilitation repairs underlying road pavement layers and reconstruction replaces part, or all of the road layers, to strengthen the structural characteristics of the road,” said Peters-Scheepers.

She said the reconstruction of the road formed part of the City’s continued commitment to investing in and improving the road network of the city. “This contractor is appointed in other suburbs as well,” she said.

While the city is currently developing cycle lanes in Sandton, there are no cycle lanes on the plans for this road. Executive director of transport Lisa Seftel did, however, explain there were three different cycle lane projects that were currently ongoing.

Seftel said the first was dedicated to a walking and cycling lane between Alexandra and the Sandton CBD. “This is almost complete except for the bridge over the Grayston offramp. This has been delayed after the accident in October last year, but we are hoping for an April 2017 finish,” said Seftel.

She said secondly, the development of the cycling lanes in the Sandton CBD were in progress and would be complete by the end of the year. The third project is the cycle lane from Rosebank CBD to Sandton CBD. “This was designed in 2015/16 financial year and a contractor will be appointed soon for construction in this financial year,” said Seftel.

Many have taken to Twitter to share both positive and negative reactions to Sandton’s cycle lanes:

Its an unfair statement to say nobody cycling in Sandton. If there are cycle lanes, maybe there would be more cyclists. #CoalitionTalks — Sivuyile Mqingwana (@SivieM81) August 17, 2016

@SandtonCentral as for the cycle lanes they will never be used . I have never seen a cyclist in Sandton . — Greg Davies (@greg46011313) August 14, 2016

You know @CityofJoburgZA I was so pleased when you installed cycle lanes on Sandton. But they are virtually useless. Blocked every day. — Stephen Grootes (@StephenGrootes) July 12, 2016

Imagine if @CityofJoburgZA created cycle lanes into Sandton. That would be the ultimate. Angels will sing! — Shahil Juggernath (@shahil) June 14, 2016

