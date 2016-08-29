Mzwakali to stay at Ajax … for now

Mzwakali was expected to leave Ajax after handing in a transfer request toward the end of last season.

The 22-year-old midfielder was said to be close to joining Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, but his agent Mike Makaab said he would be staying with the Urban Warriors … for now.

“We tried to get a deal for him from one of the big teams in South Africa, but that deal has since fallen through,” Makaab told Phakaaathi.

“As it stands now, he is likely to continue playing for Ajax. He has to work hard to regain his place in the team. If things don’t change for him at Ajax, we’ll try to organise a move in January.”

Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United were also said to be interested in signing Mzwakali at one stage, but Mzwakali looks set to continue his career at Ajax this season.

With his contract set to expire in June next year, Mzwakali can sign a pre-contract with another team in January.