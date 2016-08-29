menu
National 29.8.2016 04:07 pm

Fifty-two arrested in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

Eleven police stations around the Phuthaditjhaba Cluster launched operations in the area as part of a crime blitz.

A total of 52 people were arrested over the weekend by the Phuthaditjhaba cluster stations for various crimes, Free State police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mmako Mophiring said on Friday, 11 police stations around the Phuthaditjhaba Cluster launched operations in the area as part of a crime blitz.

“Our objective was to was to address problematic crimes, ranging from dangerous weapons, dagga, illegal gambling, traffic and liquor-related crime.

“Each police station within the cluster conducted their own operation to curb their priority crimes by conducting stop and search, mini road blocks and patrols,” Mophiring said.

Mophiring said amongst the 52 people arrested, 15 were nabbed for drunk driving, overloading and driving without a driver’s licence, 15 for possession of dagga and dangerous weapons. A further 18 were arrested for selling liquor without liquor licences and public drinking, while four were arrested for illegal gambling.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Police arrest 304 in Tshwane North 29.8.2016
Soldiers, police reportedly join Zim protests 28.8.2016
Canadian Embassy in Zimbabwe calls for calm 27.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Afro hair horror story: It just ‘had to be straight’
Columns

Afro hair horror story: It just ‘had to be straight’

SA youngsters set for Portugal trials
Phakaaathi

SA youngsters set for Portugal trials

Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat
Phakaaathi

Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat

Evita Bezuidenhout: ANC, surprise us, do something different
National

Evita Bezuidenhout: ANC, surprise us, do something different

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest
National

Uproar as Pretoria Girls’ black pupils in ‘untidy’ hair protest

readers' choice

Thulas Nxesi: ANC government is extremely reckless
National

Thulas Nxesi: ANC government is extremely reckless

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time
National

Margaret van Wyk goes out in public for first time

EFF ‘sellout’ debate continues
National

EFF ‘sellout’ debate continues

The Guptas might be up to tricks, says Blade
National

The Guptas might be up to tricks, says Blade

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema
National

Guptas, don’t think fronting will help you – Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.