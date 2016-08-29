T’bo Touch’s radio show just a download away

Following the same format as Gareth Cliff’s Cliff Central, Touch Central will be the first digital radio station in South Africa dedicated to music. As it stands, Cliff Central features talk shows that revolve around celebrity hosts.

Although music is not off the table at Cliff Central, Touch Central offers an important digital space for South African music lovers – where shows are focused on SA music and music stars.

Find Touch Central on app stores tomorrow! Download and get ready for #TouchCentral live 1 Sep! pic.twitter.com/rGGoa8Vxwt — TouchCentralFM (@TouchCentralFM) August 28, 2016

Tbo Touch (real name Thabo Molefe) left the SABC’s Metro FM earlier this year to start working on his own online radio station. Gareth Cliff left SABC’s youth radio station 5FM in 2014 to start Cliff Central.

Although fans will be able to access the Touch Central website and App from August 29, Touch Central will only start streaming from September 1.

Tbo Touch will host the daily afternoon drive show on the station from 3pm to 7pm, with the name of the show remaining “The Touchdown”.

Here’s the rest of Touch Central’s daily lineup