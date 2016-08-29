menu
National 29.8.2016 04:32 pm

Taxi driver pulled out of carjacked vehicle

Roxy de Villiers
The taxi driver was assaulted and pulled out of his vehicle by the suspects.

A taxi driver was recently assaulted, pulled out of his vehicle and left stranded in a violent carjacking, Randfontein Herald reports.

A 24-year-old suspect was later arrested and is appearing in the Westonaria Magistrates’ Court today.

According to Sergeant Linkie Lefakane, the Bekkersdal police spokesperson, the carjacking took place on Saturday morning shortly after midnight, in Bekkersdal.

The victim was allegedly driving a Toyota Siyaya taxi from Westonaria to Bekkersdal along Bekkersdal’s Holomisa section.

He was allegedly about to offload the last passengers for the night when he was confronted by a number of individuals.

It is alleged that one of the men in the taxi hit him on the head with an unknown object before the other suspects joined in assaulting him.

The driver was later pulled out of the taxi and the suspects drove off with it. The vehicle was recovered in Westonaria, and fingerprints were obtained from the vehicle. One of the suspects was identified, traced and arrested.

– Caxton News Service

 

