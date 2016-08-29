KZN principal arrested for sexually assaulting learner

A northern KwaZulu-Natal high school principal has been arrested after allegations that he sexually assaulted a pupil, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nkosie Gwala confirmed the arrest of the 47-year-old principal but declined to provide further details.

“The principal of KwaZidwe High School was arrested in Nongoma for sexually assaulting a learner. He will appear in court soon,” she said.

This latest arrest follows the arrest of another school teacher in Nquthu, who was seen in a video allegedly having sex with a pupil from the school at which he taught. The video made headlines after it went viral on social media platforms.

Another Nongoma school, Prince Tokototo High School, made headlines in June this year after a video of a geography teacher dishing out corporal punishment went viral online.

The teacher, who was suspended, was seen on the video beating five pupils.

It emerged during a visit by MEC Dlungwane that the school governing body had been warned of corporal punishment just months before the incident and that the same teacher had beaten a child until she wet herself in front of her class.

“It must be clear to all, we will not allow the abuse of children,” Dlungwane was quoted as saying at the time.

– African News Agency (ANA)