menu
Local News 29.8.2016 03:55 pm

Ajax duo withdrawn from Bafana squad

Phakaaathi Reporter
Prince Nxumalo of Ajax Cape Town. (Photo by Luke Walker/Gallo Images)

Prince Nxumalo of Ajax Cape Town. (Photo by Luke Walker/Gallo Images)

Ajax Cape Town duo Rivaldo Coetzee and Prince Nxumalo withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad to take on Mauritania and Egypt.

Coetzee has chicken pox, while Nxumalo has a hamstring injury.

The Bafana technical team is searching for their replacements.

Bafana Bafana will face Mauritania in their final 2017 Gabon Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday, and they will be in action four days later against Egypt in the Nelson Mandela Challenge.

“Prince Nxumalo (hamstring) & Rivaldo Coetzee (chicken pox) have withdrawn from Bafana Bafana squad. Still working on replacements,” read a tweet from the national team’s official account.

Related Stories
Ex-Chipolopolo defender backs Igesund for Zambia job 29.8.2016
Khune: We just can’t score 29.8.2016
Pitso asks Mashaba not to pick Downs players 29.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again
Phakaaathi

Senzo Meyiwa’s wife free to date again

Cracks still showing at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Cracks still showing at Chiefs

Pirates terminate Ntshumayelo’s contract – reports
Phakaaathi

Pirates terminate Ntshumayelo’s contract – reports

Benni to assist new coach at Pirates
Phakaaathi

Benni to assist new coach at Pirates

Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat
Phakaaathi

Pirates fans slam Ovono after MTN8 defeat

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.