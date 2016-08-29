menu
Eastern Cape man killed by powerline

ANA
Image courtesy stockxchnge.com

Eastern Cape police say they were notified of the tragic death by workers who were called out after an electricity outage in the area.

The body of a 36-year-old man was found trapped under a wooden pylon that was holding a powerline and transformer in Kirkwood, in the Eastern Cape, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said police believe the incident took place during the early hours of Monday morning near the Moses Mabhida area.

Swart said police were notified by workers who were called out after an electricity outage in the area.

The name of the deceased will be released once his next-of-kin have been informed.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

– African News Agency (ANA)

