Man gets 18 years for raping ex

A 33-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years in prison by the Rouxville Regional Court for assaulting, kidnapping and raping his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend, Free State police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Yanga Ngcukana said Zenzile Qithi was sentenced on August 25 for the January 2016 rape.

Ngcukana said the woman was on her way to a local clinic when Qithi forcefully dragged her to the nearby shack and raped her.

Zastron station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Disebo Tshabalala said the sentencing came at a good time when they were busy educating the community, especially women, on domestic-related crimes and abuses they endure everyday from their partners.

