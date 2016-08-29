Boity opens up about ‘R4m’ house, car, the calling and Cassper

To celebrate its 60th issue, Bona magazine chose Boity Thulo for its front cover. The Ridiculousness presenter opened up about her ancestral calling, her new home and car which saw her trending on social media during 2016.

Regarding the car and home, Thulo says she should have bought her home and car a long time ago. She made headlines after sharing an image of her estate home on Instagram. The house, said to be worth R4 million, was followed up with the purchase of another Mercedez-Benz car, worth more than a R1 million.

“Ownership comes with a massive sense of responsibility and an understanding of what is important,” she told the magazine.

The presenter became a talking point in May this year and was met with major criticism on social media, with many believing she was just “showing off”.

But the 26-year-old explained in the article: “When you own something you treat it like a child … I have a better understanding of time, and things I shouldn’t waste my breath on, as it takes away from the things I should be focusing on.”

In addition to her new home, the pint-sized Thulo also spoke about ex-boyfriend,Cassper Nyovest, with whom she shared a vacation in Tanzania in 2015. The pair split up in December last year.

She says: “I was emotionally invested in the relationship and … there were spiritual blockages keeping me from moving forward.”

As for her ancestral journey, Thulo explained how she navigated her religious beliefs with her spiritual one: “It never interfered with my religious beliefs, so I can’t say there’s a conflict. Both sides have always been there and – the spiritual side has just come to the surface. I’m doing it consciously, and putting effort into it.”

The current issue of Bona is currently out on shelves.