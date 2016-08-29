menu
FS police arrest four suspects in farm attack

ANA
Photo: Supplied

The four suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Free State police have arrested four suspects after an attack on a farm in Brandfort, in the Free State, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Ikobeng Hlubi said a 70-year-old farmer was driving out of his Palmietfontein farm when one of the suspects knocked on his window brandishing a firearm.

Hlubi said the farmer managed to escape through the passenger door of his car and fired at the suspects.

One of the suspects was hit in the back.

“The police were then summoned to the scene, and they successfully managed to arrest four suspects, aged between 26 and 40 years. The injured suspect passed away on the way to the hospital.”

Hlubi said the four suspects would appear in court soon on charges of attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Police have also opened a case of murder to investigate the death of one of the suspects, aged 31.

– African News Agency (ANA)

