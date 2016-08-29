Man assaulted by community

A man was brutally assaulted by residents after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death in Olievenhoutbosch yesterday.

The deceased woman was allegedly on her way to work when she was approached by the man. An argument ensued between the two, police spokesperson Constable Tumisang Moloto said.

“The woman was stabbed multiple times in the upper body and she died on the scene.”

Residents apprehended the man while he was trying to flee the scene and assaulted him. He was saved by police and taken to a nearby hospital.

“A bloody knife was found next to the woman’s body and it was seized. The motive behind the killing is still unknown. A murder docket has been opened.”