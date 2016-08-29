menu
National 29.8.2016 08:15 pm

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

Citizen reporter

On a recent walk through the bush, Jacobus Viljoen got a lot more than he bargained for.

According to a recent YouTube posting by Jacobus Gerhard Viljoen, while taking a walk on a game farm, he and a friend came across a gigantic python seemingly minding its own business.

The next minute, poor Jacobus was nearly scared right out of his khaki pants.

He wrote on YouTube: “I was taking a walk in the bush on a game farm in South Africa … two young boys came across a huge python. Usually they are very lazy animals so they went closer, but then the snake made a mock attack and crawled into his hole.”

We have started the video near the moment of truth. Beware!

Bliksem! Python scares daylights out of cameraman

