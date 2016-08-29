Thabazimbi mayor blames ‘sabotage’ for why she works on the floor

Political sabotage led the sheriff of the court to attach property of the Thabazimbi Local Municipality in Limpopo, mayor Midah Moselane said on Monday.

“This is political sabotage, we believe this is deliberate and could have been avoided. They’ve done this now that the new councillors have stepped in, not with the previous leaders. I think it’s clear sabotage,” she said fuming.

The sheriff swooped on the municipality on Friday, after it failed to pay service providers for work they had done for the municipality. Furniture and computers were taken.

Moselane said the municipality did not honour its payment agreement with service providers and lawyers’ letters of demands were not followed up.

“There are about eight service providers the municipality owes. I do not have the figures as yet, but it is millions. The furniture attached is very expensive. The furniture in the mayor’s office and municipal manager’s office were still brand new, the furniture is worth millions [of rands],” she explained.

“Furniture from all our buildings has been taken; we are left with one computer, which we had to plead with the sheriff to leave behind so that residents could to be able to pay for services. This embarrassing situation could have been avoided if follow-ups were made,” said Moselane.

“We are going to call the administrator, as the accounting officer [has] to explain how municipal property was attached. This is not the first time; we do not have cars because our fleet was attached previously…”

She said the municipality would inspect all projects to make sure that they had been completed.

The municipality would in the interim talk to mining companies in Thabazimbi to see how they could assist the municipality.

Moselane said workers would report at their workplace until the situation was resolved.

“For now, the workers will go into their offices, pick up files and put them into bunches until we have furniture.”

Files were littered on the floor in various municipal offices; workers were picking the files up and packed them into neat bunches.

The municipality has been put under administration and is run by the opposition coalition. The African National Congress was dethroned after the August 3 municipal elections.

