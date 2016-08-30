‘Ask Helen!’ Mbalula tells ‘my daughter has an Afro’ Maimane

In the wake of the racism allegations at Pretoria High School for Girls, many politicians have taken the opportunity to be present in the situation, with Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga wasting no time on Monday to visit the school and address the issues.

However, it seems some of the students were not impressed with his visit, according to Twitter reports. One user claims the mayor was even chased away by some protesters at the school.

Another politician who apparently failed to impress was Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane, who took to Twitter to engage with his followers on the matter. “My daughter has an Afro. It’s the only way she wears her hair. Would she not be allowed at PTA girls?”

Maimane asked the question on Twitter, but let’s just say he was not ready for many of the answers.

My daughter has an Afro. It's the only way she wears her hair. Would she not be allowed at PTA girls? — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) August 29, 2016

These are some of the responses he got from Twitter:

“It disappoints me that the leader of the DA now falls for these social media trends in this way.”

“Chief. Tshwane is now yours, don’t ask us. Let us know what they say.”

“Hehehe….brutal truth…err sir Maimane since ur in charge go ask and u can let us know.”

“Go ask your DA SGB and principal at Tshwane girls high..Asazi thina baba.”

“Just wasted everyone’s time with this question. Yours included. We need change, not questions.”

“You fought so hard to be in power just so you could ask questions like a regular citizen?”

“We elected you into government …Stop tweeting for relevance and get yourself out there. You don’t entertain us, CHANGE DOES.”

Even the Minister of Twitter Fikile Mbalula responded to Maimane with “Ask Helen!”

Ask Helen ! https://t.co/8zhWf0mNDC — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) August 29, 2016

Mbalula, whose day job is being the sports minister, continued to engage with his followers on Twitter, questioning why born-frees were still born into a struggle against racism.

“Blackness continues to be a site of ridicule and attack.”

The minister said young girls in Pretoria schools and elsewhere in the country must wear their hair however they like.

Racism manifests itself in many ways – often subtle. It's not only racism when you are called a k-word, this fellow whites must understand. — RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) August 29, 2016

“The Freedoms in our Constitution are not seasonal, all institutions, work place or academic [sic] must adhere and never discriminate on any grounds.”