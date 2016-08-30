menu
Centurion car saleswoman abducted in failed hijacking

Ramaupi Makgoo
Two men held the woman at gunpoint after entering the showroom.

Two men were arrested after a hijacking and attempted abduction in Centurion on Monday, Centurion Rekord reports.

The target was a saleswoman from Toyota McCarthy, the Centurion Concerned Citizens (CCC) said on its Facebook page.

Two men held the woman at gunpoint after entering the showroom. They forced her into a car and drove away.

Another employee, Werna Van Wyk, saw what was happening and alerted the crime app Zello.

“Seconds after the call came in, one of our patrollers spotted the (getaway) vehicle and called it in,” said the CCC.

Local security companies Monitor Net and Copwatch reacted swiftly, gave chase and cornered the fleeing vehicle on Botha Avenue.

READ MORE: Suspect nabbed in failed Sandton hijacking

The saleswoman was unharmed, and the two culprits were arrested on the spot.

A helicopter from a security company took part in the chase.

Police were not immediately able to confirm the crime.

– Caxton News Service

