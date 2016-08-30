ANC diluting Pretoria High learners’ struggle – Malema

The Pretoria High School for Girls’ racism furore seems to have turned into a contest for political parties; everyone seems to know how they can solve it, while some have started pointing fingers at each other.

Though EFF leader Julius Malema has not claimed to know what the cause of the problem is, he took to Twitter on Monday to commend the protesting learners, also urging others to stop being a “coward” and speak against injustice.

That @MYANC mob at #PTAGirlsHigh is going to dilute the genuine radical struggle by #AfricanGirlChild like they did with #FeesMustFall — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) August 29, 2016

Malema also slammed the ANC for going to the school to “dilute the genuine radical struggle by African girl child like they did with #FeesMustFall”.

This came after an ANC “mob” held a protest at the school and the Women’s League vowed to support the girls. Also circulating on Twitter was a picture of Wits SRC president and ANC supporter Nompendulo Mkhatshwa wearing an ANC doek and talking to Zulaika Patel, the learner at the forefront of the protests.

Anc hijacking the genuine black struggle Nompendulo telling her to tone down @ntsikimazwai pic.twitter.com/lksGIZSqFn — mgcini tshwaku (@MTshwaku) August 29, 2016

Though different political parties took part in the Fees Must Fall protests, Mkhatshwa was named the face of the protests, a move that upset many.

Malema’s comments come despite the University of Pretoria’s EFF Student Command also holding a protest at the school.

His followers, however, seemed to have disagreed with him, saying the ANC was in Tshwane to “confront that racist you voted for”, an accusation Malema denied, saying he did not vote in Pretoria.

Malema further explained to his followers that it was his party’s agenda to fight to end white supremacy.

When asked why he “always” seemed to be against everything “that’s in good deeds”, Malema said there were no good deeds in the ANC.

Supporting Malema’s sentiments was Poet Ntsiki Mazwai, who thought the ANC was “milking” the situation, though she also reminded people that the EFF’s move to support the DA despite coalition talks supposedly failing gave the DA credibility.