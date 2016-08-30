You ignored my calls on ‘education crisis’ – Tito Mboweni

Writing on his Facebook page on Monday night, outspoken former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni lamented the current state of South Africa’s education system.

He said that he had long been calling for a “National Education Crisis Commission”, but was ignored.

He added: “Now look what is happening! The economy has self restructured. We need large numbers of skilled people into the tertiary sector of our economy.

> > ALSO READ: EFF a party of squatter camps – Tito Mboweni

“That can only come from a functioning and strategic education sector: banking, finance, legal, medical, public service, wholesale and retail trade, engineers, pilots and also agriculturelists, miners and manufacturers.”

In his view, the opportunity for South Africa, and Johannesburg in particular, to turn itself into an international financial hub was being lost, primarily due to the deficit of skills in the country.

The fallout from Brexit was exactly the opportunity that Joburg needed to take its place on the global stage, but Mboweni still seemed to think the opportunity was there.

> > ALSO READ: Don’t tweet while angry at the ANC – Tito Mboweni

“We need to turn Johannesburg into an INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE NOW! Take advantage of Brexit and the probable decline of London as an international financial centre. Now is the time. Ke Nako!!

According to numerous jobs surveys, the financial services sector has contributed more jobs than almost any other in the midst of South Africa’s traditionally reliable employment sectors, particularly mining, declining rapidly.