National 30.8.2016 10:22 am

Durban Flying Squad recovers 48kg of cocaine

Lorna Charles
A woman was arrested for possession of drugs and 48kg of cocaine on Friday night by a Flying Squad.

The Durban Flying Squad narcotic task team arrested a 30-year-old woman in her flat for possession of drugs and cash, Berea Mail reports.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane told The Citizen: “The woman appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 29, and was remanded in custody to Wednesday, August 31.”

The officers also recovered R701 000 cash from the flat.

“More arrests are expected,” he said, adding officers were conducting crime prevention duties on Friday night when they followed up on information about drugs in Durban’s CBD.

“Police went to a flat in the CBD, where they found 48kg of cocaine powder with a street value of R3 million.”

The suspect who was in the flat was arrested and charged.

“We appeal to the community to continue working together with the police in fighting drugs in the province,” he said.

– Caxton News Service

